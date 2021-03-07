As part of its economic recovery plan, the new administration in Washington has proposed making community college free for all Americans. Across the nation, affordable, accessible community colleges are a major tool for economic and workforce development.
Since the closing of Williamsport Area Community College in 1989, however, our region has lacked this essential resource for economic growth and self-sufficiency.
Fortunately, the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) has been working to establish a local, independent, public community college to serve the unique economic needs of Snyder, Union, Northumberland, and Montour counties, with enrollment starting as soon as 2023.
Having access to a local community college means residents can upgrade their skills without leaving home, job, or community. Having an independent community college governed by a local board of trustees means we can generate a skilled workforce that will attract and retain new businesses, while meeting the recruiting needs of current employers.
In the landscape of American higher education, community colleges are unique. As public, open-enrollment institutions, there are no barriers to entry for prospective students. Community colleges are also affordable. For the proposed community college in the Susquehanna valley, the current federal Pell grant will cover more than 90% of student tuition and fees.
More than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians have unpaid student loans — over $36,000 per student, on average. With an affordable, local community college option, many more students can achieve the career earnings benefit of higher education without being saddled with debt.
The new community college will also be full-service. Unlike extension programs or online degrees, our own community college will offer wrap-around services like Career Pathways, which help students successfully navigate from their first day in the classroom to their first day on the job — and beyond.
Stackable, transferrable credits earned through the new community college will allow students to gain career-enhancing vocational credentials quickly, while continuing to build credits over time towards a two- or four-year degree. This flexibility benefits all students, whether they are recent high school graduates, career changers, or returning to the workforce after a break.
Moreover, the new community college will work with local employers to create training programs tailored towards in-demand skills. This is a win-win: through community college partnerships, employers have access to a skilled pool of potential employees, and students are assured that their education will lead to hiring opportunities within their own communities.
No other form of higher education is so responsive, targeted, and successful in meeting the needs of both students and employers.
The community college value proposition extends beyond career prep. As an anchor institution, the new community college can offer low-cost community educational programming in subject areas such as cooking, personal finance, gardening, home repair, and arts and craft, all taught by local experts. It can provide a public venue for all kinds of community events, from concerts to conferences, as well.
So, if community colleges are so great, what’s the catch? According to Pennsylvania law, every new community college must have a local fiscal sponsor. Statewide, experience shows that the most stable and consistent source of local funding for a community college is county-level sponsorship.
We need the commissioners of Snyder, Union, Northumberland, and Montour counties to vote to sponsor the new community college. SVCEP’s model calculates that for less than the price of a cup of coffee (about $1.15) per household per month, we can make this opportunity a reality.
This small change now will have large long-term benefits. Early this year, SVCEP completed a major 10-year economic impact study showing the likely return on investment for the new community college. The results are compelling.
The study calculates that a local community college serving the four-county region would bring an additional $78.5 million in total new income to the Valley in its first 10 years. This revenue would pay back the initial capital investment in just 2.9 years. Year over year, every taxpayer dollar invested would generate an expected ROI of 26.4%.
With a national campaign to make affordable, accessible community college available to every American, we can bring new federal investment to our region and turbocharge our local economy — if our county commissioners authorize a resolution of sponsorship for our own new community college.
Join me and over 4,000 other local leaders, businesses, and community members in supporting SVCEP. Contact your county commissioners and ask them to pass a resolution of fiscal sponsorship to make our own new community college a reality.
Debra Sulai, Ph.D. serves as President of the Lewisburg Borough Council.