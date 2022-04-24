Well-meaning and hard-working groups are pushing hard to make the summer of 2022 a special time around the confluence of the Susquehanna River’s main and west branches.
Dozens of individuals in Sunbury and Northumberland have been hard at work for months planning and prepping to celebrate their communities’ semiquincentennial — 250th anniversaries, for those who don’t want the task of spelling or mispronouncing the polysyllabic word — this summer.
Last week, we started to see the fruits of those labors, with some more specific plans for the two-day celebration planned in Northumberland and the official kickoff of Sunbury’s event with the Grand Marshal’s Reception.
The Sunbury kickoff was highlighted by parade Grand Marshals Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver and Sen. John Gordner. Culver, a Shikellamy High grad, promoted Sunbury’s perpetual willingness to “accept people just as they are,” and a desire to push the city forward on the backs of generations of success and hard work as the foundation. Gordner put the spotlight on some businesses that have been in the city for more than a century, along with the promise of big things to come.
For Jody Ocker, co-chair of the Sunbury Semiquincentennial Committee, Thursday’s launch was “a way to ratchet up the excitement in the community as we move forward with our planned events, culminating during the week of July 4th,” which included the promise of a Ferris wheel in the city.
Across the river, plans are in high gear for a celebration a month before Sunbury’s. The two-day celebration is set for June 5-6. The plan is to have live music, food trucks, rides, fireworks, and a softball tournament.
“It had to come together really fast,” said Hope Webster Kopf, a retired Shikellamy teacher, who is helping organize the celebration. “I am thrilled to have so many people taking part who are history buffs and who are looking forward to portraying people who make this town into what it is.”
Those driving these celebrations are to be commended and supported in the coming weeks as their events inch closer.
Recognizing something as significant as a 250th anniversary and finding a way to celebrate the right way is an impossible task. So these passionate members of our community, justifiably proud of their towns and history, deserve our help and participation when the events roll around in the coming months.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.