The death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes last week while three other officers watched and did nothing, has understandably and justifiably sparked outrage and anger across the country.
In many cities, that anger has ignited violence and vandalism, but here in the Valley as well as a number of other communities, people have expressed frustration and grief in a much more productive manner — by peacefully reaching out to one another.
Nearly 200 people gathered in Milton on Sunday afternoon and nearly 300 lit candles and walked through Selinsgrove later that evening, exercising their constitutional right to assemble and protest yet another in a number of black deaths involving police.
“Say his name!,” they shouted in Milton, with the answer — “George Floyd!” Marching from Bound Avenue to Center Street then to Filbert Street in the area of the Milton police station, they chanted “No justice, no peace, no racist police!”
The two-hour protest was peaceful, but tensions may have ticked up a notch when a line of police cruisers slowly moved closer to the Milton police station with sirens chirping as police asked the crowd to clear away from the street.
Fortunately, inside one of the first police cruisers to approach was Milton Police Officer Laura Messa, who emerged from her police vehicle to talk with protesters.
“I’m a Navy vet,” she told those nearby. “I’m a Democrat. Everybody here is one color. We’re ready. Let’s get together and talk.”
Officer Messa did more than just speak. She shook the hands of people gathered around her and later knelt to one knee, a clear sign of understanding and support for the frustration, anger and outrage felt by others.
Protesters reached out to police as well. One of the organizers, K.J. Williams, of Milton, said he informed police in advance that they planned to hold the event on Sunday, a gesture that Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer and other police said they appreciated.
“This is about peace, but people are angry,” Williams told us. “But we’ve got to be levelheaded. We don’t want to see a brother die.”
Holding a sign that read, “Justice for George,” Eddy Lopez, of Lewisburg, said, “I’m really happy to see young people stand up for what’s right.”
As the Milton gathering was breaking up just after 2 p.m. Sunday, Frank Rodriguez of Sunbury, who owns a barbershop in Milton, put it all into perfect context, saying, “I’m thankful we were able to all come together, all different races, and have a peaceful protest to speak out against all injustice against anybody.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.