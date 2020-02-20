It’s never too early to learn how to give back.
That simple message was at the heart of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation’s Youth in Philanthropy program this week. More than 100 Valley high school students from 11 schools met Tuesday to decide how best — in their minds — thousands of dollars in grant money can benefit the region.
Funds are provided to the foundation through private sponsors, area businesses and foundations. Districts can receive up to $5,000 to award to various nonprofits who apply.
This isn’t practice. It’s real money being used to benefit those in the region who need it. Last year, groups like the AGAPE School Backpack program, the Ronald McDonald House, the Children’s Museum, The Danville Area Community Center and the Eos Therapeutic Riding Center all received money. The funds help set up STEM camps with high school students, career readiness programs, a cloth diaper program and outlets to help women in need.
New to the program this year is a requirement that the students interview grant applicants, presenting a more personal touch for those involved in the project. Foundation senior program officer Christine Orland said hearing personal stories first-hand about the needs in the community from providers help students “make a connection and enhance their engagement.”
“It’s more work than they thought it would be but it’s also more rewarding,” said Karri Harter, administrative assistant at the foundation.
The students, in some cases, are surprised at the needs that can be right in front of them but invisible to a student with a thousand other things on their mind. Danville senior Kylee Cush called it an “eye-opener” to understand the needs of the region, but to also see the impact the money can have on programs supported, like Millville-based Camp Victory, a camp for children with special needs.
Last year, the students in the program gave $38,500 to nonprofit organizations. The deadline for applying for grants is March 6 and an award ceremony will be held April 7 at the Danville High School. To apply for a grant, visit https://csgiving.org/partners/yip/. Rules and application requirements are available at the website.
We have long noted the Valley’s generosity to help those who need aid. It is refreshing to see the next generation of philanthropists hit the ground running.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.