Statewide redistricting, a battleground over the last few years, has split the Valley into new-look districts, which means that large swaths of the region voted for new candidates last week and will be represented by new leaders in Harrisburg and Washington.
Not to be lost in this latest shuffle is the fact that a majority of the state Representatives whose districts cover a part of the Valley are women. Long-time representative Lynda Schlegel Culver was unopposed for another term in the State House in the 108th. Fellow incumbent Stephanie Borowicz easily won reelection in the 76th District, which was redrawn to cover most of Union County. And in the 107th District, Joanne Stehr rolled to a victory as the replacement for outgoing State Rep. Kurt Masser, who is retiring.
For years, most of the Valley was divided up into three districts. There was a tiny sliver — two townships in northern Union County — that have been part of the 83rd, but other than that the region has been drawn for the 85th, 107th and 108th districts. Each of those districts looks very different.
While we understand Rep. David Rowe’s concern about the new maps drastically changing the district he represents — he was unopposed on the ballot in the 85th but did face a late write-in challenge from Mary Fozani — he will still represent a large swath of the area in Snyder County. Jamie Flick will be the new representative in the 83rd. He won the primary and was unchallenged in the fall to replace retiring Rep. Jeff Wheeland.
That means the Valley will have a diverse mix of representatives in Harrisburg. While they are all Republicans, there are three women, two men, two newcomers and three veterans.
They understand the importance of what they have in front of them in the next session.
They will be part of a General Assembly that will be tasked with tackling big things over the next two years, including: Abortion, inflation and jobs, mental health, energy and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, election integrity, gun reform and school funding.
It will be interesting to see how this new set of regional Representatives keeps their constituents informed and listen to their ideas and concerns. The hope is even with a change in leadership and areas the incumbents represent, the dialogue and interaction remain a constant.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.