For the next several weeks, some of the best and brightest Valley school districts have to offer — from the wrestling mat to the stage — will be on display for us all to recognize, applaud and admire.
The three-day state wrestling championships began in Hershey on Thursday. Twenty-nine Valley wrestlers qualified through several weekends of brutal tournaments to reach the final step. Two locals — Selinsgrove’s Nate Schon and Southern’s Gaige Garcia — are back to defend titles they won a year ago, but expect other Valley wrestlers to join them on the podium.
On Friday night, eight Valley basketball teams begin the state tournament. The last local team to win a state championship were Lourdes Regional’s girls in 1994. No District 4 team has won since Williamsport’s boys in 1999. Valley teams have come close in recent years. Lourdes has put boys and girls teams in the state final over the past three years; Mifflinburg’s girls reached the state semifinals last winter.
Over the next two days, basketball teams from Danville (boys and girls) Mount Carmel (girls), Northumberland Christian (boys and girls), Southern Columbia (girls), Shamokin (girls) and Warrior Run (boys) open the state tournament. Many of the games are close enough to see the home teams in action without much travel.
Next week, the Valley will be all wet with swimmers and divers from across Pennsylvania. Bucknell University once again hosts the PIAA Swimming & Diving Championships in Lewisburg. Shamokin’s Abby Doss will conclude her decorated career, going for her sixth and seventh individual state crowns.
That same weekend, bowlers will compete in the state championships in Pittsburgh.
Teams and individuals from Danville, Midd-West, Selinsgrove and Shikellamy have all qualified to compete against the best in the state after strong performances at the Eastern Championships last week.
Couple these outstanding on-the-field accomplishments with the ongoing spring musicals in the region. This weekend, Danville, Lewisburg and Meadowbrook Christian all pull off their productions after months of preparation. In the coming weeks, Mifflinburg, Mount Carmel, Selinsgrove, Southern, Shamokin, Midd-West, Milton, Shikellamy and Sunbury Christian hold their productions.
These are no small events. Students have worked tirelessly over the past few months, spending hours rehearsing, building sets and more for a handful of shows over the next few months. The talent in these productions is remarkable, a testament to the hard work they have put in.
If you can, find a way to your local stage performances or state championship sports venues in the coming weeks. These students have put in countless hours to achieve big goals and deserve our recognition.
