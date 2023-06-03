As area schools continue to wind down the 2022-23 school year — the last graduation is scheduled for June 9 — many students are finding tremendous learning outlets away from the traditional classroom setting in the latter moments of the school year.
A handful of teams from local schools — many already excelling in the Stock Market Challenge — had outstanding showings at the recent Dream, Learn, Pitch Competition at Penn State, an event sponsored by the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy.
St. Joseph eighth-grader Bernadette Corrales took first place — and the $1,000 Innovation Icon Award that came with it — for her graphic design company. Students at Lewisburg’s Middle School won the Startup Success Award and other local “companies” from Midd-West, Shikellamy and Lewisburg Middle school claimed Compelling Concept Awards with pitches for things like the Bloom Browser, Cool Winde Company and Crap Vac.
Last week, 14 students in Danville High’s Advanced Placement Biology class spent four days at the Chincoteague Bay Field Station on Virginia’s eastern shore for a biology field study.
Over four days and three nights, the students were able to experience and study the ecology of a coastal system located between the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay. It is a trip AP biology students take on a regular basis, teacher Sonia Crane said, with a brief interruption because of COVID.
One of the students on the trip, Anna Hummel, said it was her most fun experience in high school.
Crane, who took part in the program when she was in high school, said the outreach offered students glimpses into everything from chemistry and biochemistry to biology and physics.
“Students are in the field, doing science,” Craine said. Students “take what they have learned in the classroom and apply it in the field. When you are very new in science it is hard to know what to look for. But these students have studied ecology and chemistry. So they are not only able to enjoy what they are learning but they are able to have fun. They are ending their high school career with a fun trip, but also educational.”
This learning beyond the standard brick-and-mortar learning that has existed for generations offers students an incredible outlet for hands-on learning. It presents opportunities to take things they have learned in a classroom and see them in real-world scenarios, creating a greater level of understanding and appreciation for what they are learning on a day-to-day basis.
