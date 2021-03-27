The Valley’s remarkable scholastic sports year continued this week, offering another round of success for student-athletes at a time when they can really use it.
The delayed winter season — pushed back until after the New Year because of a surge in COVID-19 cases around Christmas — officially wraps today when the PIAA team wrestling championships conclude at Cumberland Valley High School.
As was the case in the fall, there has been a considerable amount of individual success and team success this winter.
The best wrestler to ever come out of Selinsgrove, senior Nate Schon capped his remarkable career with a second title and third trip to the state final. Wrestling on a torn ACL, Schon won in overtime of the state final to end his career 144-7.
As Schon ended his career with a second gold, Lewisburg freshman Kimberly Shannon started hers with two of her own. The ninth-grader became the first Lewisburg girl to ever win a state swimming title, claiming gold in the 200 IM and the 500 freestyle.
Mount Carmel’s girls basketball team won the first state title in program history on Thursday, capping a decade of PIAA playoff frustration. All-State senior Dani Rae Renno capped her career with a double-double.
Last weekend, Shikellamy’s girls bowling team continued its remarkable run with its third state title in four years. The Braves aren’t going anywhere either with only one senior starter.
Those two team championships give the Valley a remarkable six state team champions so far this school year. In the fall, Lewisburg won team gold in boys soccer and boys cross country. Warrior Run’s girls won the state title and Southern Columbia’s football team extended its dominance with a fourth consecutive crown and record 11th overall.
Today, Southern Columbia’s wrestling team goes for a team dual tournament crown when it takes on Boiling Springs in the semifinals. The Tigers throttled the state’s top-ranked team in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Now the focus shifts to the spring athletes who were denied competing at all last year when COVID shut schools down in March and wiped out their entire seasons.
The PIAA announced this week it was hoping to expand state tournaments for spring sports because of the lost 2020 season. To limit contact of teams across the state, championship tournaments in fall and winter included just district champions rather than second-, third- and even fourth-place finishers in some tournaments to fill out the brackets.
It would be nice to see multiple Valley teams qualify for states in the next two months. The most important thing, however, is the student-athletes get to play in a safe environment, a reward for doing the right things over the past year. They’ve earned it.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.