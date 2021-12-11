COVID-19 cases continue to spread locally, largely on the increase since August. And we are behind with respect to vaccinations. The state as a whole is almost 60% fully vaccinated, but Northumberland County is just above 55%, Union County at 47% and Snyder is around 41%. Montour is a standout at over 75% fully vaccinated.
Valley counties, like most of the U.S. currently, are at the highest level of community COVID-19 transmission. Locally, hospitalization and death numbers are also elevated, very similar to levels seen at the same time in 2020. Other parts of the state, with higher vaccination rates, have also seen increases in cases, but are not contending with similar levels of hospitalization and death. Over the course of the pandemic Northumberland County has seen 1 in 210 residents die of COVID, almost twice the rate of the state as a whole.
And all of this before the arrival of the omicron variant. Delta is what is circulating here currently.
Eventually any surge will decline, but how many more people will get seriously ill and perhaps die from this preventable disease in the meantime? We can hasten the end of the pandemic locally by indoor public masking and by making sure that we increase the numbers of unvaccinated people who get the shot. Evidence to date has shown that when someone is fully vaccinated, they are 5 times less likely to become COVID-positive, and once they do test positive, they are 12 times less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19, and 11 times less likely to die from it.
Variants are changing some dynamics of the pandemic, but key factors remain the same:
- You can be contagious without realizing you are infected.
- Infections take around a week to incubate so chains of infection play out over time.
- Reports about numbers of infections lag the date of infection by days and data about hospitalizations and deaths lag infection by 2 to 4 weeks.
- Local transmission rate trends can be hard to assess and may be opposite state or national trends.
- The virus is most easily transmitted through the air in indoor settings with limited ventilation where people are eating, talking, shouting, or singing.
Thankfully, vaccinations have also changed the nature of the game. Critical notes on that point include:
- Vaccination takes time to take effect.
- While both vaccination and infection provide some protection against future infection, vaccination provides far more consistent and effective protection.
- Vaccination is highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death, but does not fully prevent infection or transmission.
- Vaccination rates vary widely from group to group; you can be in a gathering with low vaccination rates in an area with high vaccination rates and vice versa; it’s about who you are with, not how safe you feel.
- Infection is far more dangerous than vaccination across all age groups, especially for people who are or may become pregnant and their babies.
What is the upshot of all of this?
- Vaccinate as many people as possible — of all ages (5+), including those who previously caught COVID. Boost everyone as soon as they’re eligible, too.
- Continue to be careful in indoor public spaces in areas of high transmission (here and most of the country) and even in private around people who may have been exposed — masks are still essential.
- Schools, even private schools, are (mostly) indoor public spaces – mask up whether anyone requires you to or not!
- Masking is effective at reducing transmission though wearing bad masks or wearing good masks badly is not – wear well-fitting, high filtration masks (like KN95s) to protect your friends and family. This is critical for anyone still unvaccinated.
- Outdoor gatherings and masking remain safest, especially for those most at risk (now defined as anyone who has not been vaccinated, whatever their age or reason). This goes for family and friends, too!
It’s a lot to keep track of and it’s still not second nature for any of us. The articles that Let’s end COVID! has published since January are all posted online at www.letsendcovid.net. Check those out for more detail on all these critical topics and many more, including testing (timing!), symptoms, treatment, long COVID, and schools.
Please keep all this in mind as the holidays approach and use testing and protective measures like masks, ventilation, and vaccination to keep yourself and your family safe. Carefully assess potential exposure possible guests might be arriving with and consider who on the guest list isn’t fully protected before finalizing your holiday plans. Stay home if feeling unwell and get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed.
Remember, safe holidays save lives!
Samantha Pearson is the executive director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods; she is collaborating on regional public health messaging with the Lycoming-based Let’s end COVID!, a group of concerned people in Northcentral PA working to overcome COVID-19.