As we flip the calendar into what promises to be a memorable 2020, we offer what we would like to see happen over the next 12 months across our Valley.
We would like to see a tangible, creative economic development plan with a realistic timeline for downtown Sunbury. The city has much to offer and space is available. A look at what has worked in other Valley downtowns should continue to be part of the plan, as well as a glance at similar downtowns outside of the area that have found a successful rebirth.
Similarly, we would like to see continued economic development at the county level. Two new incoming commissioners in Union County should aggressively promote Great Stream Commons coming off the recent announcement of Moran Industries building there. In Northumberland County, property at the former Knight-Celotex property remains viable, along with the ongoing planning in Shamokin surrounding the growth of the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area.
We want to take whatever steps are needed to protect our children from abuse and other issues.
We want to see the violence stop. The recent spate of violence at places of worship needs to stop.
We can’t wait to see the last of the orange cones exit Northumberland. The Duke Street Reconstruction Project has been ongoing since June 2017 and is scheduled for completion by June. Business owners and residents deserve a break.
We would like to see public entities appropriately and efficiently maintain their public records, giving access to documents in a fair and timely manner to all who are legally able to see them.
We would like to see more civility. Just because you disagree with someone, a personal attack should never be the default setting. Stop and listen. Ask why someone feels that way. Just don’t name call and race to the bottom. Be better than that.
Last, and this is an important one, be kind. It goes with civility but in a different way. It takes little effort to offer a passer-by a smile or wave.
You never know what sort of impact even a small random act of kindness can have.
In the coming weeks, we will have commentaries from prominent Valley figures, offering their ideas for 2020. We’re calling it “Valley 2020 Vision.” We encourage you to write us letters to the editor with your thoughts and ideas about how to make the Valley a better place to live.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.