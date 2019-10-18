The Valley will be well represented in the nation’s capital this holiday season. This week, a 23-foot-tall Douglas Fir from Mahantango Valley Farms was selected as the White House’s official Christmas tree, a terrific, once-in-a-lifetime honor for the Valley farm.
The selection, coupled with the recent news that students from Danville’s middle school were selected to decorate the Pennsylvania tree for the 2019 America Celebrates display surrounding the National Christmas Tree, adds some additional early holiday cheer for our region.
Mahantango Valley Farms — located in Pitman, bridging the Northumberland and Schuylkill county lines — will provide the official White House Christmas Tree, which will anchor the Blue Room’s holiday display. Larry Snyder has been growing Christmas trees for more than 30 years, but nothing tops this latest honor. Snyder and his family own four properties in Northumberland and Schuylkill counties where more than 50,000 trees grow on 75 acres. The tree selected on Tuesday has been growing for 16 years, he said, and is at least 23 feet tall.
The tree must be between 18 and 19 feet tall to qualify for the honor. The tree selected on Tuesday must be shortened before delivery. It will be cut down the Monday before Thanksgiving and prepped for transport to Washington, D.C.
“It’s one of the highlights of my tree growing career,” said Snyder. “I am honored to represent all the tree growers of America in providing this tree and promoting real trees in our country.”
White House officials, including Timothy Harleth and Superintendent of Grounds Dale Haney, helped select the tree among the 50,000 at Mahantango. The sprawling fir will become the 54th official White House Christmas Tree.
“The shape of it is very majestic. I can easily envision it sitting in the Blue Room,” said Harleth. “It’s going to be spectacular when we get it inside.”
Up the Susquehanna River in Danville, students have been making hand-made decorations also heading to the nation’s capital. Two dozen decorations will hang on a tree representing Pennsylvania — one of 56 smaller trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree, as part of the 2019 America Celebrates display. The trees are decorated by a total of 56 schools across the nation.
Both are tremendous honors for our region and offer a bit of early holiday cheer — and bragging rights — for us to embrace.
