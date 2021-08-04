Peter Engstrom, in his My Turn of July 25 states wrongly that there was no disagreement with the premise that tenure is relied on to generate revenue. I clearly refuted that statement. There are nearly 4,000 degree granting institutions of which only 440 grant PhDs.
If revenue comes from PhD candidates’ tuition payments, how then do the other 3,560 colleges get that revenue? For the 440 PhD granting colleges this revenue is a mere drop in the bucket. In the spring of 2017, Pennsylvania State University awarded 13,894 degrees of which only 244 were Doctorates or 1.75 percent. Even if you assume all of those students paid tuition, (they do not as detailed in my previous letter), the revenue is minor. Penn State is ranked number 13 in the number of PhDs awarded, so 427 schools award fewer PhDs, some as few as nine. The top 50 PhD granting universities award 25,500 degrees or an average of 509 while the other 390 universities average 76. What a revenue bonanza!
If Nikole Hannah-Jones had accepted North Carolina’s offer of the Knight Chair, she would have generated the same revenue whether she was tenured immediately or not.
Engstrom’s position that tenured faculty are “free from employer discipline” is presented as if it were a quote from either Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green or me. It was not and both of us know it is not true. As for not getting fired, it is far harder for a career federal civil servant to be dismissed than it is for a tenured professor.
I cannot say for certain if this is true for state employees.
I think President Green did an excellent job explaining the qualities demanded and rigor of the process required for tenure, so I will not comment further on that.
While it is true that brilliant scholars do not necessarily make good teachers, nor does a PhD. It is also true that neither real-world and/or teaching experience guarantee a good teacher.
I will guarantee you cannot “do whatever I want” once you get tenure. You pursue projects you can get funded, but funding is subject to strict guidelines and rigorous peer review.
And finally, it is clear that Engstrom fails to acknowledge the difference among academic institutions. R1 or research intensive institutions place a much higher priority on hiring faculty with superior research potential and value that more highly in tenure decisions. On the other hand, thousands of other institutions value teaching and service more highly and expect far less in terms of research output. Prospective students and their parents should understand the difference among types of colleges when deciding on one. It is unlikely that as a freshman or sophomore you would have a National Academy of Science member as a professor at MIT or Harvard. However at Bucknell, Susquehanna or Juniata you will have the best of their faculty in front of your classroom from day one.
Bill Fisher is a Professor Emeritus from Clayton State University, an institution in the University System of Georgia. He spent 36 years in that system.