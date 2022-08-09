As board members of the Days of Remembrance essay contest, we recommend that middle and high school students, families, religious groups, and Scout youth groups visit the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. The visit can be a one-day field trip. The museum teaches both about the history of the Holocaust and how to confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity. This history helps to educate and unite us, helping to fulfill America’s vision for a nation and a world free of anti-Semitism and unfounded hatred against others.
The story of the Holocaust has deep roots, going back a very long way in history. Those who have visited the museum have all come away with important reflections on the harm caused by hate and a commitment to the belief that we can do better as a country, a society and a world. There is, of course, nothing unique about hatred, discrimination and even genocide. The world has experienced terrible tragedies since the dawn of mankind. However, the Holocaust represents a template of how superstition, hatred and ignorance can be used in a way that destroys civilization, even a society that had reached the heights of pre-World War II Germany. In a nation where the enlightenment was birthed and grew, an unspeakable tragedy occurred to the Jewish people. This helps us understand that no society is immune from the savage effects of hatred toward others.
In a 2019 ceremony at the United Nations, Holocaust Museum Director Sara Bloomfield remarked that “when the museum opened 25 years ago, Elie Wiesel said, ‘The museum is not an answer. It is a question.’” Bloomfield continued, “A bigger question comes from history itself. Why did the Holocaust happen?... It had deep roots in German and European history. That history has much to teach us for our own times.”
We are fortunate to live relatively close to our national museum. Please consider leading a trip to the United States Holocaust Museum to teach children about the dangers of unchecked hatred.
Days of Remembrance, Board of Directors
