To the vandal or vandals who demolished my campaign signs Saturday night:
Thank you for doing what mere words could not adequately convey.
America desperately needs better, far better, than what we have now!
And, with fair, complete, unsuppressed elections, we shall have that again.
Sorry for your loss! Of what? Decency, respect for the opinions of others, regard for the well-being of all the peoples of this land. So many, many things you appear to have lost or lack if you ever had such. You have my pity.
I will leave the damage you did, where you left it, for others to see as they drive by.
John Cooper,
Lewisburg