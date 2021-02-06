Here in the Valley, Brett Veach will always be known as one of the all-time greats at one of America’s best high school football programs.
But the Mount Carmel kid is well on his way to super stardom on the game’s biggest stage, especially if the team he has helped build can win a second consecutive Super Bowl on Sunday.
Veach, 1997 Mount Carmel grad, is in his fourth season as the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. The team won a world championship last season and is poised for a potential dynastic run thanks to having the game’s best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes.
Maybe it’s too early to say this, or maybe we risk risking the sports jinx, but if the Chiefs win this weekend and on their current trajectory, Brett Veach is possibly on his way to Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
That might sound ridiculous, but Veach, who just turned 43, has built a roster to win now and has the quarterback to win for the foreseeable future.
Veach always talks about how proud he is to be from the Coal Region, how Mount Carmel and its love for football molded him into the person he is today.
“I think more than anything, the reason why I’m here is more about the people I’m around than the things I’ve done,” Veach told The Daily Item in 2018.
Brett Veach isn’t one of these modern, computer analytic over-thinkers. He was a star on two state championship teams at Mount Carmel, and The Associated Press Player of the Year in 1996. He was a Division I player at Delaware.
He could play some ball and now, clearly has been able to translate that into the front office at the highest level.
So if you’re in search of a rooting interest Sunday night, choose the local guy. It’s never a bad bet.