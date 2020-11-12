The election is over with President-Elect Biden on a path to win the popular vote by a margin upwards of 5 million over one-term President Trump. It is a time to try to unify the divided nation, with the majority voting for Biden and the minority voting for Trump living in very different realities, and relying on very different underlying facts. I write inviting replies to help me understand the underlying beliefs of the Trump minority.
1. Do you accept that former President Obama is a U.S. citizen? If you don’t, please make your case; if you do, please explain why you would support a candidate willing to spread a lie about Obama’s citizenship.
2. Does it worry you at all that President Trump ignores scientific consensus that human activity is contributing to catastrophic climate change in the relatively near future unless we change our habits?
3. Do you believe we should be moving toward democracy based on one person, one vote, or are you at peace with rule by popular vote minority, including by reason of (a) the Electoral College, which as in 2000 and 2016, resulted in the election of the president by less than a popular vote majority; (b) allocation of power in the Senate which grossly inflates the power of votes in the less-populous states (because each state gets two senators, regardless of population), so that the confirmation of judicial and cabinet appointees is skewed to discount majority choice; (c) gerrymandering, by which legislators in power draw election districts to perpetuate their longevity in office; (d) suppressing votes?
4. Why, in the face of the staggering number of firearms-related death and injury, would you oppose sensible limits on constitutionally protected gun ownership, and yet support the idea that government should have the power to deny a woman’s right to choose not to give birth?
5. By some counts, President Trump has told more than 20,000 lies during his term in office. Most recently, the president claims that he won the election, alleging voter fraud without proof, even though many other Republicans won their election contests (suggesting that large numbers of Republican voters voted for Biden along with other Republican candidates). Do you think it is good for the country for President Trump to stand in the way of a peaceful transfer of power, especially as the pandemic, on a daily basis, gets so much worse?
6. Do you believe that President Trump has helped or hurt our relationships with European allies, and why?
7. Does it bother you that the tax bill passed under President Trump made the very rich very much richer, did very little for everyone else, left us unprepared for global pandemic and blew up the deficit?
8. Do you believe that corporations, which do not have the right to vote, but rather exist to make money, should be permitted to spend as much as they like without limitation for political campaigns?
9. Do you believe that the person who holds the office of president should respect the office, recognize constitutional checks and balances, and set an example of good behavior for the nation’s children? If so, explain how President Trump has done so.
10. Do you approve of the pardon of Joe Arpaio, the commutation of the sentence of convicted felon, Roger Stone, and the decision of the Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr to withdraw its prosecution of Michael Flynn, even though he entered guilty pleas for lying to Congress?
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.