I want to again thank everyone for making our Veterans day celebration in Mifflinburg a huge success.
The chilly morning didn’t hinder the patriotic pride exhibited and our speaker Judge Thomas Munley was really awesome as his humor made the speech quite unique. So proud of the youth that make up a huge part of our ceremony and they do such a fantastic job.
At this printing we have nearly $1,600 in gift cards and money for the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home along with lots of handmade blankets and craft items that were donated.
About a month ago we made a trip to Hollidaysburg with an incredible amount of craft items that Olivia Hall collected and there were enough canvases for every one of the residents to do a painting. She is one amazing 5th-grader and so proud of what this young lady does to say thank you to our veterans.
We will be heading out in late December with the final installment of donations. We are still accepting gift cards from Walmart, Weis and Giant along with monetary donations. You may contact me at 570-713-8919 or mazeppa@ptd.net.
Also feel free to visit our Facebook page: Union County WW2 Honor Roll, Mifflinburg Pa.
Our pledge is to not only honor veterans but to do something tangible to help them.
Doug Walter,
Linntown