We recently had our Veterans Day Celebration in Mifflinburg and what an incredible morning. First of all, a huge thank you to all of our volunteers that make this a success. The Boy and Girl Scouts, the CAR, Good Time 4-H, the Nazarene Church singers, Paige Rhyne, Patricia Shively, Lewisburg Legion firing squad, and the Shikellamy JROTC.
A special thank you to Annika Turner who made a patriotic cake that we sold for our benefit. Adding to our program this year was the All Veteran Group, a parachute team that kicked off our ceremony by landing on the Little League field right behind the Union County WW2 Honor Roll. Also a huge thank you to the major financial contributors that helped make this parachute drop a reality: Dominick Adamo, Thom Rippon, Mifflinburg Lumber and BZ Motors. We couldn’t have done it without you.
New to our program was Vietnam veteran Buzz Meachum who not only opened our ceremony but also provided the sound system. We were once again humbled and honored to have Gold Star families joining us.
We are conducting our yearly benefit for the VA home in Hollidaysburg and our delivery date is the first Saturday in December. Along with money, we’re looking for giftcards from Giant, Walmart and Weis. My email is mazeppa@ptd.net should you want to help out.
The final thank you is for everyone that attended our celebration!
As I got involved with this a number of years ago, it was my dream to make this a true community event and thanks to all of you for making this a reality. Our pledge is to not only honor veterans but to do something tangible to help them.
Doug Walter,
Linntown