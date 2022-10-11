It’s really hard to believe but the Veterans Day celebration in Mifflinburg is almost here. We term it that way as our pledge is to not only honor veterans with our program but to also help them.
Once again we will be conducting our yearly benefit for the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home. The items being collected are new with tags, sweat pants and tops, small to 3XL. Also money and gift cards from Weis, Giant and Walmart. All donations are tax deductible and I can supply their tax number.
To make a contribution, my email and cell are mazeppa@ptd.net and 570-713-8919. An additional option is to drop donations off at our ceremony. Also please visit our Facebook page: Union County WW2 Honor Roll — Mifflinburg.
Our program is set for Saturday, Nov. 5 beginning at 11 a.m. in front of the Union County WW2 Honor Roll. The speaker will be Maureen Weigl, Deputy Adjutant, for the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Some additional news is that WVIA recently filmed a piece on the history of the monument and they plan to return to film the ceremony. Right now the show is set to air on TV, Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Hope you can join us in Mifflinburg, where every day is Veterans Day.
Doug and Tracy Walter,
Union County Veterans Foundation
Linntown