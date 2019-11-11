Today is a day for sacred moments.
At 11 a.m., a combined color guard representing all military services will “Present Arms” at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery. The presidential wreath will be placed and a bugler will play “Taps.”
Two hours later, veterans, family members and visitors will gather at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. to place a wreath and to remember more than 58,000 Americans who died in Vietnam and all of those who served.
Similar ceremonies will occur in cemeteries, public parks and other memorials across the nation, including one starting at 5:30 p.m. today at Veterans Memorial Park in Milton.
There will be millions of moments today as people remember, recognize and thank all of those who served in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and various phases of the Gulf War in the Middle East, and of course, all of those who defend our nation today.
The moment at 11 a.m. today marks the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the moment fighting ceased, ending World War I. Three years later, in 1921, an unknown World War I American soldier was buried on a hillside in Arlington National Cemetery, overlooking the Potomac River and the nation’s capital.
Nov. 11 was first called Armistice Day, the official ending of World War I. But only a few years after the holiday was proclaimed, war broke out in Europe and the Pacific region. About 16 million Americans took part in World War II. More than 407,000 lost their lives.
In 1947, Raymond Weeks, a World War II veteran, organized “National Veterans Day,” on Nov. 11 to honor all American veterans of war, and in 1954, Congress passed, and President Dwight Eisenhower signed a law proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day.
In 1958, two other unidentified American war soldiers were interred at the Tomb of the Unknowns. One was killed in World War II and the other in the Korean War. To honor these soliders and all others who gave their lives in war, an Army honor guard, the 3rd U.S. Infantry, maintains a continuous vigil at the Tomb of the Unknowns.
Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day honors the living, including nearly 20 million veterans who live in the United States and more than 819,000 — including more than 60,000 women — who reside here in Pennsylvania.
Nearly 40 percent of all living veterans served in the Vietnam War, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and about one in every five living veterans served in active duty since the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
Many of these veterans continue to transition back into domestic life — some with lingering issues such as disabling injuries or post-traumatic stress.
We all could take a moment today to thank one or more veterans or reflect on what their service has meant to our nation. Each one has earned and deserves our respect, understanding and support.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.