The Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade Committee was faced with a dilemma earlier this year.
Would it be possible to both properly honor our military veterans and keep the community safe from the virus which canceled our traditional outpouring of support a year ago?
When the time came to make the decision on how, where and whether to have a parade this year, we considered all of the information that we had at that time.
During a relatively brief window when planning had to begin, it was impossible to predict whether a parade on Market Street, Lewisburg, would be feasible. We thus opted for the most practical option, albeit a stopgap, as we plan to return to a more normal celebration in 2022.
The Union County Veteran’s 4th of July Celebration, a “drive-thru” parade, will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 7, off Zeigler Road at the Silver Moon complex.
The feedback we have received from our veterans regarding the one-time drive-through format has been overwhelmingly positive. If anyone knows a veteran who may like to be honored, please contact the committee at ucveterans4thofjuly@gmail.com with their contact information. We will be happy and grateful to reserve them a spot for the day.
Thank you for your understanding. Here’s to honoring all the men and women who have served, are now in service or plan to serve and protect our freedom in the future.
Terry Burke,
Lewisburg,
Union County Veterans’
4th of July Committee