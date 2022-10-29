Our veterans are in trouble.
Reporter Justin Strawser, in a yearlong effort to reveal barriers to mental health care in the region, dove into the mental health of veterans in his latest endeavor.
The news gathering revealed several staggering and sobering statistics. Among them:
- Military veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than Americans who have never served and female veterans are 2.2 times more likely.
- Since 2001, the rate of suicide for non-veterans in the U.S. has increased 2.4 percent. For veterans, it has increased by 61.8 percent.
- Finally, according to a 2021 study by Brown University’s Watson Institute, “at least four times as many active duty personnel and war veterans of post-9/11 conflicts have died of suicide than in combat, as an estimated 30,177 have died by suicide as compared with the 7,057 killed in post-9/11 war operations.”
These numbers just represent suicides, when people reach what they feel is the lowest of low, with nowhere else to turn. It does not include veterans who are dealing with various levels of mental health issues by seeking help, abusing substances as self-medication or ignoring them.
Unfortunately for veterans, the kinds of qualities that make a soldier capable in a war zone — ones they hone to be able to survive while defending our country and its interests — also make it more likely many veterans end up on the unhealthier side of that help-seeking spectrum.
Geisinger’s Christopher Grill, manager of military and veteran affairs of the company, realized he was describing himself during presentations about veterans, sought a referral and then tried to use scheduling issues as a reason to not follow through.
“The stigma, my preconceived notions that went into asking for help took over,” said Grill. “I said, ‘I don’t really need this.’ Finally, I was able to come back around and say, one, I do, and these technical issues are happening to me, maybe they’re happening to other people, maybe I can help solve a problem here.”
Grill travels to the health care system’s facilities to provide training for employees on veteran culture and health care.
Military culture encourages veterans to think differently than civilians and come to unhealthy conclusions, according to June Gallegos Moser, director of the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs Vet Center in Williamsport.
“Many still believe that you should ‘tough it out’ and that if you get counseling that there is something ‘wrong’ with you or you are ‘weak,’” Gallegos said. “This could not be further from the truth. It takes courage, willpower and self-discipline to address your most hurtful emotions. Recognizing and seeking assistance is admirable.”
Veterans seeking help for themselves or family members or friends who want to help a veteran in their lives can contact the Williamsport veterans center at 570-327-5281 or call the toll-free 24/7 number after hours at 877-927-8387.
They can also seek help through the Veterans Crisis Line’s new number — 988 then Press 1 — was launched earlier this year as a 24/7 confidential crisis support for veterans and their loved ones. Veterans may also call the previous number, 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 or seek help online at veteranscrisisline.net/chat.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by News Editor Eric Pehowic.