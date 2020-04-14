Attention all who voted for President Trump: How’s that going for you?
Or perhaps you are finally catching up with the undeniable fact that we are all victims of his con?
He ignored an internal Defense Department report dating back to 2017, uncannily foreseeing the danger and impacts of a pandemic virus, but he chose not to prepare.
He dismisses those he deems unloyal, even when they faithfully do their jobs, most recently Inspector General Michael Atkinson who, by law, was required to pass the accurate whistleblower’s report of the president’s withholding, for selfish political purposes, congressionally approved foreign aid for Ukraine.
He unabashedly denies all responsibility for his abundant misdeeds, lies and failings, but is quick to find fault in others, especially in his critics and predecessors.
He foolishly blew up the deficit in the brief economic boom before the storm.
He continues to ignore the impending threat of climate change while directing the EPA to cut his big oil pals a break by suspending enforcement of environmental regulations.
In short, he is dishonest, lacks empathy, intelligence and competence; he values power, undeserved loyalty, and getting away with whatever he can. He is a bully and a petty self-promoter, and ill-equipped to lead us through the national emergency for which he chose not to prepare. Bless us and save us!
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg