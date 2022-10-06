Candlelight vigils for victims of domestic violence — especially gatherings held in cold, rainy conditions like one in Sunbury on Tuesday evening — are meaningful.
The candles and words send important signals and messages to thousands of victims or potential victims of domestic violence that there are people who are committed to offering support, hope and, if necessary, immediate intervention.
“It is happening all around us,” said Mae-Ling Kranz, chief executive officer of the Valley crisis center Transitions of PA, during Tuesday’s vigil, held as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a national observance which continues through October.
“Everyone knows someone,” she said.
Statistics published by the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) back that up. One in four women and one in seven men have experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner, an average of 2,574 Pennsylvania victims were served each day during 2020 and 112 of the victims died as a result of domestic violence last year.
“It can be very difficult to acknowledge that you yourself, or someone you are close to, is experiencing relationship or family violence,” the PCADV writes. “Abusers go to great lengths to control their victim, their interactions and everyday life.”
Warning signs of an abusive partner include:
n Name calling or demeaning comments.
n Frequent phone calls or texts.
n Threatens to harm or kill you, your pet(s) or family members.
n Blames you for the abusive behavior; does not take responsibility for actions.
n Prevents you from spending time with family or friends and from enjoying hobbies and other activities.
Family or friends can watch out for these signals from people they care about:
n Partner puts them down in front of other people.
n They are constantly worried about making their partner angry.
n They make excuses for their partner’s behavior.
n They have unexplained marks or injuries.
n They change the amount of time they spend with friends and family.
n They are depressed or anxious. Changes in personality are noticeable.
“Abusers are skilled at using power and control over their victims, which can make leaving the situation difficult and dangerous,” the Pa. Coalition Against Domestic Violence notes. “One of the best ways to help someone in an abusive situation is to listen to them and support them.”
Those staging and attending vigils this month are signaling that they will do those things and more to help. It might be a good time and place to reach out.
Other vigils this month are scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 13 in Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg, and at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 behind the Snyder County Courthouse in Middleburg.
