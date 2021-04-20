As of April 16, according to the New York Times, we have averaged more one mass shooting a day in 2021 and 147 people have been injured or killed in this year’s mass shootings. It’s nothing new, really. There were over 600 in killed in 2020 and over 400 in 2019. When considering gun fatalities in general, according to the Gun Violence Archive, over 20,000 people were killed with guns last year. And each time the story hits the news, we all ask ourselves, “How can this happen?”
We all want to know why, and we would prefer that there be one single, clear reason. But, as a clinical psychologist, I can assure you that there were several contributing factors, because human beings rarely do anything for one simple reason. We are complex creatures, we humans. Why did this happen? Part of the answer is that we live in a culture that encourages violence and guns are held up for worship on the altars of television screens and movie theatres each and every day. It’s in our lust for blood in boxing matches and our appreciation of helmet cracking tackles in football and ice hockey. It’s in movies and TV shows from Rambo (I through V) to your favorite version of CSI, or the Blacklist. We citizens of the United States have created a culture that embraces violence.
But we appear to have a special place in our hearts for guns. The United States has approximately 4% of the world’s population but over 40% of the guns. According to the Congressional Research Service, as of 2017 there were more than 393 million civilian owned guns in our nation of 326 million citizens. More than enough for one gun for every man, woman, and child in the country. Got the idea? This country is awash in guns. No other country in the world comes close.
Over the coming days, you’ll hear the same question over and over in the news media: does violence in the media increase violent behavior? For nearly Sixty years the American Psychological Association has issued a variety of reports answering that critical question with an emphatic “Yes!” In psychological research, the viewing of large amounts of violence on television by young children has been correlated with increases in aggressive behavior into adulthood. Well, if TV viewing can impact our aggressive tendencies, what about the music we listen to? Yup, that influences us too.
As adults, we must also ask ourselves “How much violence do we expose our children to?” One 2007 study found that “By the time the average U. S. child starts elementary school, he or she will have seen 8,000 murders and 100,000 acts of violence on TV.” And that doesn’t include exposure via music and movies.
Add into that mix the fact that a small percentage our population suffers from various forms of severe mental illness and, since 1970, we have perpetually underfunded treatment for psychological disorders. Make semi-automatic weapons available to any group of mentally disturbed, aggressive people, and sooner or later, you will see an explosive incident such as those that keep occurring, again and again.
Violence directly and negatively impacts our physical and mental health. Because violent content in movies, television, and songs has so consistently been shown to increase violent behavior, these characteristics should be diminished in our entertainment products. Psychologists have been giving that research-based advice to American society for decades. Quite frankly, nobody seems to be listening.
We can stop selling weapons that are only intended to kill people. We can stop pretending that reasonable background checks are an unreasonable infringement on our freedoms. There was a time in my life when I owned guns for hunting and when the NRA’s main function was to operate hunter safety training classes. Now the NRA is nothing less than a sales representative for the world’s gun manufacturers.
Look, if we have to pass a test and get a license to drive a car or fly an airplane, we should be do the same with guns.
And no, this has nothing to do with the second amendment. Here’s what the second amendment to the Constitution says. “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Selling automatic or semiautomatic weapons to individuals has nothing to do with a “well regulated Militia.”
The rest of the world does not see the level of violence and gun death that we do in the United States. That’s a fact.
We can do better. Each one of us can decide to stop consuming the products that encourage violence. If we stop buying guns, manufacturers will stop making them. We can pass reasonable gun control legislation. We can do better, and we’d better do better if we want to stop this slaughter of innocents.
Stephen A. Ragusea, Psy D, is a clinical psychologist in Lewisburg.