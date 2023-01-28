Look at the growing number of mass shootings in the United States, by year: 2014: 273, 2015: 336, 2016: 383, 2017: 348, 2018: 336, 2019: 417, 2020: 610, 2021: 690, 2022: 647, and, in the first three weeks of 2023: 39.
Think it can’t happen in our lovely river valley? Think again. Remember, on May 17, 2022, a student in Milton was walking around school with a Glock semiautomatic pistol and 16 rounds of ammunition. Luckily, death was cheated on the Susquehanna last year. Think we’ll be lucky again this year? I hope so but I’m not counting on it.
The rest of the world doesn’t live like this. We have far more mass shootings and gun killings than any other industrialized nations. Why? There are estimated to be more than 394 million guns on the streets and that’s more than enough for every man, woman, and child in America to be carrying a gun.
More than 40% of the non-military weapons in the world are in the United States. We have too many guns and we need some realistic gun control. We don’t need average folks to have automatic weapons, assault rifles, extended magazines, etc.
This problem isn’t mental illness. Mental illness exists in all countries, but other nations don’t have such easy access to weapons of mass murder.
This isn’t about hunting rifles or even the second amendment. This is about common sense.
Contact your state and federal representatives. Ask them to get to work providing leadership to help us regain our collective safety and sanity. Enough of this national madness!
Dr. Stephen Ragusea,
Clinical psychologist,
Lewisburg