A funny thing happened as local governments tried to maintain social distancing: Some leaders found more citizens interested in “attending” online or teleconference municipal meetings.
Any municipal meeting typically attracts a few residents, at the most a dozen, unless there is some hot issue that draws a crowd. School board meetings draw a little bit better.
We understand a lot of people are staying at home and have the time, but this increased involvment is a good thing. It is public participation in a democracy, the way it should be.
At the Mahoning Township supervisors’ first teleconference meeting late last month, 28 people plus seven township department heads called to listen in. A couple asked questions or commented. At the next regular meeting, about 100 called in.
In Shamokin, the city council members and administrators met for the last three meetings using a combination of livestreaming and phone conferencing. Mayor John Brown said attendance went from 10 to 20 people in person to 80 to 100 people watching.
The systems are not perfect. In Lewisburg, the Union County commissioners’ first public online meeting April 7 ended abruptly when three boys hijacked the video-teleconferencing feed and began shouting incoherently, swearing and posting pornographic imagery. Chief Clerk Sue Greene quickly cut off the video feed and, unintentionally, the recording of the meeting. The meeting was coming to a close when the intrusions occurred.
The county and other governments have been taking precautions to try to prevent such interruptions in the future.
Line Mountain School Board, when it held its first meeting via Zoom last week, drew 31 guests. District Technology Director Keith Harro said the meeting was set up as a webinar so only panelists, who included board members, principals and administrators, could use the video and audio portion of the meeting.
The public still could post comments, questions or even request to speak during public comment, said Harro.
Whether it’s the novelty of the online formats, the convenience or more interest in government during this health and economic crisis, the increasing numbers of citizens watching and listening to their government in action is a way to involve more people in their government. The governments should consider continuing the online formats when the crisis is over.
More citizens participating in government keeps our leaders honest, and it keeps the public better informed.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman and Danville News editor Joe Sylvester.