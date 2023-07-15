In a police response, split seconds matter, often the difference between life and death. Intensive training for officers is designed to mold officers who can think and react instantly, tying the two critical responses together at a moment’s notice.
Taking advantage of growing technologies allows these officers, rookies and veterans, to continue to hone their skills. That is what is happening in Montour County, where Mahoning Township Police used grant money to purchase virtual reality training software to put officers in “real-life” situations.
The stress levels and adrenalin go up. Reaction times shrink. The consequences greatly increase.
And then the computer shuts off, no one is hurt and everyone can review how the incident was handled, what was done correctly and what other tools might have been available to aid in the response.
Chief Fred Dyroff said he is making the valuable training tool available to other local departments.
No amount of training can fully prepare emergency responders for everything. But regular training and practice can create a quick, more level-headed response to what most people would consider unthinkable but something a police officer could encounter during any response.
This VR simulation technology adds to simulations police have used for years, creating an experience unlike those used in the past, Robert Bemis, director of training at WRAP Reality, said.
“It’s really interesting when you are doing it because you know that it’s virtual reality, but it’s so immersive you forget what it is,” Mahoning Township Police Officer Garon Fenstermaker said. “You can really be in the moment.”
Perhaps just as important, the VR training can take officers through something that may occur several times a day, including a routine traffic stop. A recent training involved a virtual traffic stop and those overseeing the training controlled the driver’s responses to challenge the officers. That repetitive training, from the high-stress, critical situations to the routine traffic stop makes a difference. The system creates an “immersive environment” through which officers can practice their skills, Dyroff said. “This technology helps with muscle memory, talking to people, de-escalation and more,” he said.
Fenstermaker recalled one of his favorite quotes that went hand-in-hand with the virtual reality training. “The body will never go where the mind hasn’t been,” he said.
