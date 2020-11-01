We get it, we understand that a lot of people are tired of COVID-19 and the impact the novel coronavirus has had and continues to have on our lives.
But recent data, globally, nationally and across Pennsylvania, show the virus isn’t going anywhere any time soon. We must stay vigilant.
Consider the following data: According to the Centers for Disease Control, there have been more than 520,000 COVID-19 cases in the United States over the past week. There have been more than 14,000 cases in Pennsylvania over the past seven days.
Eleven states, including Pennsylvania, have averaged more than 2,000 new cases per day recently. At least 1,000 Americans died due to complications from the novel coronavirus for three consecutive days last week. Hospitalizations are up everywhere, including in Pennsylvania where fewer than 450 people were hospitalized in late September and 1,200 are being treated in hospitals now.
“I see people flirting with disaster,” Dr. Gerald Maloney, chief medical officer for Geisinger hospitals, said. “People are letting their guard down, especially with people they know. Victory will be gradual. We probably will be wearing masks well into a year from now.”
The COVID-19 fatigue we all feel is real. But now is not the time to let our guard down, even as we begin to understand how we can live with the virus.
So keep wearing a mask. Keep social distancing and practicing proper hygiene, all the things we have been hearing for months now.
“We’re all tired of this and yet, the data shows masking works. The people who say to me ‘this will all be over next week,’” Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker said, alluding to the general election before adding, “This is not going to go away next week no matter the outcome.”
In the spring, the initial cry was to “flatten the curve.” The reason was to make sure our hospitals weren’t overwhelmed while experts learned how to combat it and elected officials created mitigation plans.
We have done that, despite the recent increase, but the work continues. On Thursday, Pennsylvania health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, said hospitalizations remain below the spring peak of more than 2,800 and are “not challenged” right now. Let’s keep it that way.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.