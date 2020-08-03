This is in response to Robert Beck’s letter to the editor (Aug. 1), complaining about fear mongering regarding COVID. I also despise the use of the very strong emotions of fear and anger to motivate and manipulate people’s actions. The difference is in the intention.
The pandemic of a new virus is reality. Reality calls for responsible reporting. You seem to want to live in the world of delusions. You, yourself, have written letters warning about Biblical judgment, wrath, and destruction (doom and gloom) when the main topic of the Bible is about love.
Diehard devotion to Trump should have made you very aware of the reality of the fact that his number one tactic is, and always has been, to use fear and anger to manipulate you and others to do what he wants. He and his favorite “enjoyment and entertainment” news station (their own words, not mine-see their terms of usage statement as of May 2020) are using you.
As a good example, I refer to a new ad of his on TV about an older woman, while watching TV one night, having to call 911 because an intruder is breaking into her home. It’s a dramatically dark and disgusting use of fear in an attempt to get you to vote in November for the “law and order” president, himself. How well did that tactic work for the lawless Nixon? Dream on. How sad!
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg