The local confiscation of 5,250 bags of heroin and resulting criminal charges are reminders that the coronavirus pandemic is not the only public health crisis we fight.
Pennsylvania State Police seized the heroin as part of a drug investigation involving a confidential informant, according to arrest papers filed this week. The investigation and arrest actions prevented a significant amount of heroin, seized in Sunbury, from reaching potential users.
In recent weeks, we have been closely tracking the number of infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus — and for good reason. The highly contagious virus has caused the deaths of more than 45,000 people in the United States and nearly 1,600 right here in Pennsylvania.
It’s hard to believe, but drug overdoses have caused much more death and destruction in recent years. The death toll resulting from drug overdoses increased steadily each year from 2,147 Pennsylvania deaths in 2012 to a peak of 5,398 drug overdose deaths in 2017. In 2018, there were an additional 4,422 drug overdose deaths in Pennsylvania and an estimated 3,811 Pennsylvania residents lost their lives to drug overdoses in 2019, according to statistics published by the state Department of Health.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute on Drug Abuse report 67,367 drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2018, about 4.1 percent fewer than in 2017.
Pennsylvania was among five states with the highest rates of death due to drug overdoses in 2018. The others were West Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and New Hampshire, the CDC reports.
All of this serves as a reminder that — now more than ever — we must support each other. Mental health experts warn that the fallout from the coronavius situation can result in higher levels of stress, anxiety and depression, all of which can lead to an increased use of drugs and alcohol.
As many have noted, we are all in this together.
If you need assistance in finding a treatment provider or funding for addiction treatment, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or contact your county drug and alcohol office.
For those struggling with emotions or feelings related to the coronavius situation, the state Department of Human Services has created a new toll-free support line. The number to call is 1-855-284-2494. For TTY, dial 724-631-5600. The hotline is staffed with skilled caseworkers who are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.