Our local health care professionals said this week they are prepared if the coronavirus ever appears here in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
Officials at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg told us plans are in place in the event of an outbreak or the spread of any highly infectious disease.
It’s good to know our local professionals are ready to respond, but each one of us can also play an important role by learning more about this potential threat, how to recognize it, reduce our chances of contracting it, and prevent the spread of this virus or others, including the common cold and the flu.
One of the best resources for all of this information is the website — cdc.gov — operated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On this site, updated daily if not more often, we learn that the coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, and has now been confirmed in 37 locations around the world, including 14 cases that developed while United States citizens were traveling. The CDC reports that person-to-person spread of the virus has been observed among close contacts of travelers who visited Asia. Wednesday, the CDC reported a California case that might be the first instance of the virus spreading person-to-person in the U.S.
At this time, there is no vaccine to protect against the virus.
The CDC notes if widespread transmission did occur in the United States, large numbers of people would need medical care at the same time.
“Schools, childcare centers, workplaces and other places for mass gathering may experience more absenteeism. Public health and health care systems may become overloaded, with elevated rates of hospitalizations and deaths,” the CDC writes under a section titled “What May Happen.”
At this time, the immediate risk of this new virus to the American public is believed to be low, the CDC writes, “but everyone can do their part to help us respond to this emerging health threat.”
Here are the CDC’s current recommendations:
n It’s currently flu and respiratory disease season and the CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine as well as taking everyday preventative actions (washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home when sick) to slow the spread of germs.
n Health care providers are advised to look out for people who recently traveled from China and now have fever and respiratory systems. If they identify a patient, they are advised to follow the recommended infection control procedures.
n Anyone who is exposed to someone who is sick with the virus should cooperate with public health officials and follow all instructions.
n Symptoms of the coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure. Anyone who has been in China within the past two weeks and develops symptoms should call their doctor.
And one final recommendation. Much more information — including travel advisories and recommendations — is available on the CDC website. It’s probably a good idea to bookmark it on your computer or mobile device and check in for new information until the threat posed by this new virus dissipates.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.