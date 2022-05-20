The Northumberland County Jail has had a whirlwind month or so and the hope is the county has finally found the right group of leaders to get things back on track and quickly.
The day-to-day operations of a jail involve a million moving parts, each playing an integral role in maintaining safety and order in a facility that demands overwhelming amounts of both.
To pull all that off, a consistent level of leadership has to be in place. For the most part, former Warden Bruce Kovach provided that steady hand during his tenure.
Just weeks after he took over the role, the old prison in Sunbury was heavily damaged in a fire. He oversaw the transition of inmates to other facilities, worked with county leaders on the construction of a new prison and has overseen a relatively smooth transition into the new Coal Township location.
None of that could have been easy.
But part of leadership is maintaining a vision forward as well, a 30,000-foot view about what’s next, then what’s next after and after that.
In that regard, there is a level of discontent and disappointment in what has transpired recently at the facility.
The location has struggled to maintain what many deem an appropriate level of employment. Insufficient pay remains an issue and working in a jail setting can’t make for the easiest working conditions.
County leaders had to know Kovach was nearing retirement and probably should have known the man they tabbed to replace him was also nearing retirement.
To learn just days after Kovach announced his retirement that his appointed replacement was retiring feels like a serious misstep, like a conversation that should have been underway for a year or more with plans in place to maintain order, continuity and a level of leadership that type of facility demands 24/7. A jail functions best when the seas are calm.
No one could have foreseen the subsequent issues after the third person tapped to lead the prison was charged following an alleged gun incident. The quick response by county officials there seems justified.
Over the past week, county officials have tabbed Tom Reisinger as new warden and Margaret Hughes as deputy warden. Both have extensive corrections experience. Their resumes seem to fit an emergency Band-Aid needed right now.
In the meantime, county leaders would be wise to always be thinking about what’s next — and more importantly, who’s next — at the jail that represents a more than $7 million annual expenditure to county coffers.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.