People appear before state committees nearly every day lawmakers are in Harrisburg, offering their personal and professional views on new proposals or modifications to existing law.
But tomorrow, what has been described as a small number of people will testify before the state Senate Judiciary Committee, and what they have to say holds significant importance.
The hearing will give adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse their first chance in years to publicly confront members of the Senate and call for action on legislation that would open a window for civil lawsuits in cases where legal time limits — known in legal terms as the statute of limitations — have expired.
Pennsylvania’s Victim Advocate Jennifer Storm said she is scheduled to appear before the committee and she has invited victims to contact her office to help her articulate the views of those who have been directly affected by the state’s statute of limitations law, which currently requires adults to file lawsuits stemming from childhood sexual abuse before they turn 30 years old.
Advocates for sexual abuse victims have argued that the time limits are inadequate because most survivors do not feel capable of coming forward to seek justice until later in adulthood.
Storm said she has been contacted by more than 35 victims as she prepares her testimony. She said the group of victims is “highly diverse” and includes people who have been abused by priests, ministers, Scouting leaders, school teachers and relatives.
“Overwhelmingly, they all support the abolishment of the statute of limitations (on these kinds of crimes) and many also mentioned the two-year window” that has been proposed to allow survivors to file lawsuits in cases beyond the existing law, Storm said.
We hope senators will welcome as many survivors as possible to testify before the committee or enter testimony into the record.
These victims will speak not only for themselves, but for all future victims of childhood sexual abuse. Their words can enlighten all of us, helping to build a greater understanding of the devastating short- and long-term effects of sexual abuse and the pathways — including the legal ones — that lead toward healing.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.