Now President Trump acts and speaks only to regenerate the U.S. economy. He has refused to release the full Center for Disease Control (CDC) pandemic guidelines to be used by states and citizens to reduce the increasing loss of life from the COVID-19 virus, releasing a comic book-style version instead. Wasn’t it the president himself who asked his administration’s CDC scientists to produce the pandemic guidelines, and promised them to the states for their use?
Trump obviously values economic regeneration over saving American lives. Isn’t the loss of U.S. lives by virus infection, already at 80,000 in five months, already too shocking? Too high? Aren’t we humbled by those deaths given that the Vietnam War lasted for nine years with 58,220 American deaths? We must continue to mobilize states and communities to fight a war against COVID-19. But where are the orders?
President Trump has squandered and relinquished his presidential responsibility for engaging the huge federal government in reducing the virus spread. How are the 50 states to protect their citizens from the COVID-19 infection?
States continue to call for the full CDC guidance for help in testing and tracking new cases, enforcing health guidance on a million different issues at home, schools, businesses.
Freedom from federal and state health standards on the virus also means freedom to risk becoming infected by the virus and risk infecting your family, friends and strangers. The full CDC guidance is the voice of science, citizen and government responsibility essential for our survival as a nation.
Ben Hoskins,
Lewisburg