Today The Daily Item begins a three-day project looking at firefighting in the Valley. It’s an issue we have highlighted numerous times because it remains significant, in terms of finances, volunteers and public safety. This time we started with this question: Is the volunteer firefighting system sustainable long-term?
It is a difficult question to answer. What is undeniable is that the system, as it is currently devised in the Valley, is in crisis mode.
A dwindling number of volunteers means fewer firefighters are showing up to emergencies, forcing departments from farther away from the call to respond. Finances remain an issue due to the cost of equipment and the pandemic has hurt social halls, the financial backbone of many local departments. The long-standing territorial issues also remain even in the municipality.
Two-thirds of firefighters in the United States are volunteers, so the Valley — which has just one paid department — is not abnormal. Across Pennsylvania, estimates show between 36,000 and 38,000 firefighters are active, with about 30,000 of those volunteers. The number is 10 percent of what it was in the mid-1970s, when there were 360,000 firefighters in the commonwealth.
So will Valley municipalities need to start paying firefighters to have a viable safety net in place 24-7? It would be an extraordinarily costly venture: The National Volunteer Fire Council reports the volunteer model saves localities across the country an estimated $46.9 billion per year.
Jerry Ozog, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Fire and Emergency Services Institute, said there will be challenges when going against the current model.
“I don’t want to say as a blanket statement that the volunteer model is not sustainable,” Ozog said. “The grit and community spirit will allow it to be sustainable, but the key is excellent leadership and excellent relationship with municipal government.”
Solutions likely lie in more aggressively and proactively pushing ideas already in place: Tax incentives, more governmental support at all levels and consolidation.
Some municipalities have pushed tax breaks and loan incentives for volunteers, which make sense considering the financial savings a handful of regular volunteers offer a city or town.
More financial support from local governments could be boosted by consolidation. There are still too many fire departments battling for the same volunteers, same money, same grants in the same towns. Look how many fire departments have the same town on the list of fire departments on page A2. They are all looking for the same thing, where one or two municipal departments — rather than the five or six — would possibly have greater access to funds with fewer clashing for the same funds.
Clearly there are a thousand moving parts, but they need to be addressed individually and effectively before the current crisis grows worse.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.