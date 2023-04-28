When we think about volunteerism, we often visualize people giving their time to participate in community improvement projects, stage special events or assist those who are less fortunate.
The Penn State Extension Service coordinates a program in which volunteers can plant the seeds for some joy, happiness and satisfaction through a program rooted in the garden.
The Extension’s Master Gardener program trains adult volunteers in research-based and sustainable horticultural practices. After completing their training, these volunteer master gardeners help serve their neighbors by answering questions, speaking to groups, writing columns, maintaining demonstration gardens or helping others grow some of their own food on a limited budget.
Anyone who just wants to learn more about gardening can attend webinars on a wide range of topics, including tomato grafting, rain barrels, herb gardens, beekeeping, small-space gardening and many others.
The Master Gardener program also offers a monthly newsletter titled “Home Garden News,” with online links to articles on seasonal topics and the latest information on local classes, workshops, publications, videos and in-person events.
Penn State Extension, an educational organization dedicated to providing science-based information to individuals, businesses and communities, supports a wide variety of programming, including 4-H youth development; energy, business and community vitality; food safety and quality; agronomy and natural resources; food, family and health information; horticulture and animal systems.
Master Gardener volunteers support their communities in a variety of ways. County programs offer free garden hotlines to assist home gardeners, and last year, the program donated nearly 23,000 pounds of produce from Master Gardener demonstration projects to organizations that distribute food to those who need it. Master Gardener volunteers delivered 121 webinars and in-person presentations last year, racking up more than 197,000 volunteer hours, services valued at $5.9 million.
The effort also extended to a comprehensive gardening program called “Seed to Supper,” aimed at helping novice adult gardeners learn how to successfully grow a portion of their own food on a limited budget.
All of this represents the essence of volunteerism — helping others.
For much more information on the Master Gardener program or becoming a volunteer master gardener visit online at: https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/
Click the “County Master Gardener Programs” link for more localized information.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.