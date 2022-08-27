Valley residents were once again reminded over the past 10 days of the selflessness and heroism of the region’s firefighters, nearly all of them volunteers.
Just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 17, a controlled burn spread quickly into a sprawling, 18,000-square-foot storage facility in Paxinos. A change in wind drove fire into the barn, igniting the building. Emergency responders from Northumberland and Montour counties responded, knocking the fire down in 90 minutes, Stonington Volunteer Fire Company Chief Kerry Yordy said.
Early Monday morning, before 5 a.m., more than four dozen firefighters from seven departments responded to a raging house fire along Myrtle Street in Milton.
Firefighters responded just in time, pulling three people — a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and their 1-year-old boy — out of the blaze. Those three all remained in the hospital last week. According to Milton Fire Chief Scott Derr, crews made entry through the second-floor window and immediately found the man, woman and child. The child was handed out the window, and the mother was taken from the room with the assistance of the bucket of Milton’s aerial truck. The man was taken through the interior steps and out the front door.
It was an incredible feat, especially when you look at the images from the scene. Same with the response to the Paxinos blaze.
Volunteer firefighters can be out-of-sight, out-of-mind for a lot of people. The only interaction is either through fundraisers or during times of tragedy.
But these are our friends and neighbors who run into burning buildings, not knowing exactly what is on the other side of those flames. They don’t know whether they are going to come back out, but they still run in.
During a Milton council meeting this week, Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said volunteer firefighters “come out in the middle of the night from their house dead asleep. They put their lives on the line for the residents of this community and surrounding communities. It can’t be done without the volunteers. They did a great job the other night.”
At a time when the number of volunteer firefighters continues to drop, words cannot truly state the appreciation we should have for these men and women. They are a priceless asset to this community and others like it around the nation.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.