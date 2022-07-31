The Valley is filled with selfless people who even in today’s go-go-go busy world somehow find the time to volunteer hours to help others.
Today, The Daily Item begins a two-part series looking at volunteerism in the Valley; the second part will be published Tuesday. The series will look at who, how and why people volunteer and what impact they have on the region. From volunteering at libraries to hospitals to foodbanks and community centers.
When we attend these events, many of the volunteers try to get lost in the crowd. They don’t do what they do for the recognition, they do it to make a difference.
“I remember my parents always used to say ‘You can give a little bit of your time. We’re not asking you to give every single day, but you can give an hour or two a day to something,’’” Melissa Rowse, director at the Degenstein Community Library said. Rowse, who has a pretty tall task of operating the region’s biggest libraries, finds time to volunteer with pet organizations and Sunbury Revitalization Inc., among others.
Rowse understands the impact she can have on her community, as do countless others in our region.
According to AmeriCorps.gov, in Pennsylvania:
n 3,506,834 volunteers contributed 341.0 million hours of service in 2019.
n That volunteer service has an estimated worth of $8.2 billion.
n More than a third of the state’s residents volunteer in some capacity, which ranks 21st nationally.
n About a third of residents participate in local groups or charities and almost 6 in 10 donate more than $25 to charity.
There is something for everyone. From summer festivals and school functions to fire departments and youth sports. Church groups and foodbanks are always in search of those willing to donate time or money.
That is perhaps the most wonderful thing about volunteering. It doesn’t have to cost you anything other than time. And while that time is incredibly precious to all of us, so are the moments, the memories, and the impact even the smallest amount of help can bring to someone.
Author Elizabeth Andrew noted that “Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they have the heart.”
Many residents have so much heart you see them showing up at volunteer opportunities across the region, understanding every little bit helps.
There is something out there for you; just go look for the opportunities.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.