Nearly a dozen fires have hit the Valley this month, including two within the span of three hours on Monday afternoon. Each time, unpaid volunteers rushed to the scene, putting their lives in the line to protect their neighbors.
It should never be lost what Pennsylvania’s volunteer firefighters offer, both in terms of incredibly efficient response and money.
These brave volunteers show up all the time, any hour of the day, at any location and in any weather condition. They arrive on scene with as many of these highly trained emergency responders that can get to the trucks before they respond.
They were there on a frigid Saturday morning in Shamokin earlier this month, when a row of homes caught fire. The homes were located on a steep hill, which paired with the cold weather caused water runoff to freeze on the streets, adding to the difficult response.
They showed up to two separate fires in rural Northumberland County on Valentine’s Day. In those cases, dozens of trucks were needed to transport water in tankers to the scene because there were no hydrants to which they could connect.
They showed up Monday at fires in Union and Northumberland counties, including one that brought Life Flight to the scene to fly out a burn victim.
These volunteers are largely anonymous. They don’t seek recognition for a job well done. They show up, do the work, pack up and go home.
In a special report published late last year, The Daily Item reported the National Volunteer Fire Council says the volunteer model saves localities across the country an estimated $46.9 billion per year.
Even with those savings, many departments are struggling with funding and manpower. Two-thirds of firefighters in the United States are volunteers. Across Pennsylvania, estimates show between 36,000 and 38,000 firefighters are active, with about 30,000 of those being volunteers. Years ago, the number was 360,000.
These men and women need our help. They could use donations to offset the cost of equipment and hours of training, upgrade trucks and keep supplies on hand.
They could also use more partners, brave individuals willing to continue a long-standing tradition of selfless community service.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.