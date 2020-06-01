Annual Memorial Day parades and observances were canceled in most places one week ago. The COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the world, killing more than 300,000 people worldwide — about 100,000 of those in our country alone as well as shutting down the economy and forcing people into isolation.
Although there were no parades in most area communities, some dedicated veterans and others decided they had to continue the tradition of placing new flags on veterans’ graves.
In Montour County, about 100 people, including Scouts and entire families, showed up at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Mahoning Township to help on Memorial Day.
They placed an estimated 1,700 flags at the Odd Fellows Cemetery and the adjacent St. Joseph-St. Hubert Cemetery off of Bloom Road and at a couple of others.
Those responsible for organizing the effort included John Novak, director of the Montour County Veterans Affairs Office, along with help from his retired predecessor, Doug Resseguie. The small flags were delivered a few days before the gathering, and Novak and Resseguie handed them out to the volunteers who showed up on Memorial Day.
He noted the volunteers would find it easier to social distance once they dispersed through the cemeteries.
It’s pleasing, but not surprising that so many showed up to help. For first responders, veterans and dozens of Scouts in the group, service is a natural thing. It is a response we see across the Valley, whenever a call is sent out.
They set a good example for the rest of us. They and frontline health care workers are indispensable. That was never more evident than during this pandemic. And when it came to honoring their fellow brethren in service, the veterans who defended our country and, in many cases, gave their lives, there was no doubt they had to help put the flags on the graves.
Resseguie pointed out to the volunteers proper flag etiquette and gave a quick lesson about the various grave markers the volunteers might encounter, from the Revolutionary War through modern-day.
One of the volunteers, Chris Grill, told our reporter he hoped the experience would help his 3-year-old son, Asher, learn an early lesson on the holiday’s meaning.
The Rev. Jason Clapper of Grove Presbyterian Church, Danville, who was there with his wife, Laurie, and three daughters, commented, “It’s a good experience being out here with the family to remember everything the troops have done. It’s a great way to support the community and everyone who gave their lives for our country.”
Amen, reverend.
