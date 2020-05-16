Referencing Pastor Butch Woolsey’s letter (May 8), “Vote in person the right way” says mail-in voting is corrupt.
What is the source for facts that substantiate your claim that voting by mail is corrupt? Please do not quote President Trump, who won the electoral college but lost the popular vote. Trump, the supreme egotist, suggested the popular vote was corrupt, without any evidence or facts.
Pastor Woolsey, would you exclude voting by mail Americans working in foreign countries, military personnel, citizens with disabilities, seniors that will stand in long lines to vote due to occupancy limits and social distance rules?
Should we listen to our infectious disease specialist to vote by mail or Trump’s advice, “we are all warriors, some will die?”
William Albertson,
Milton