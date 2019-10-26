On Nov. 5, residents of East Buffalo Township will be presented a choice: Elect Jim Knight, a dedicated community member and pragmatic thinker, or elect James Murphy, who was appointed to the board in June of this year in a secretive process that allowed for little public input.
Murphy has not been representing the interests of the residents of East Buffalo Township. In his short time on the board, he has done very little to challenge the status quo of limited transparency or alter the partisan rhetoric of the other two supervisors. It is their rhetoric and poor decision making that has pushed the township into an expensive lawsuit with the Borough of Lewisburg which has cost local taxpayers $30,000 in just the last five months.
This lawsuit is likely to continue unchallenged if Murphy is elected. Jim Knight wants to change all of this. By providing fresh, unbiased input to board decisions, Jim Knight would be able to work with, rather than against, our neighbors and support the essential services that residents rely on.
Do East Buffalo voters want more of the same or a different approach? As a lifelong resident of East Buffalo Township and a student at Bucknell University, there is no doubt in my mind that Jim Knight is the right choice for East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors on Nov. 5.
Jacob Feuerstein,
Lewisburg