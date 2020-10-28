On Oct. 25, 2019, Joe Biden said: “We are not prepared for a pandemic. Trump has rolled back progress President Obama and I made to strengthen global health security. We need leadership that builds public trust, focuses on real threats, and mobilizes the world to stop outbreaks before they reach our shores.”
Joe Biden said, on Jan. 27, 2020, “The possibility of a pandemic is a challenge Donald Trump is unqualified to handle as president. Pandemic diseases are a prime example of why international cooperation is a requirement of leadership in 2020. Diseases do not stop at borders. They cannot be thwarted by building a wall. We cannot keep ourselves safe without helping to keep others safe as well and without enlisting the help of other nations in return. And here’s the truth — the United States must step forward to lead these efforts, because no other nation has the resources, the reach or the relationships to marshal an effective international response.”
Trump recently accused frontline healthcare workers of monetary profiteering by claiming false COVID-19 diagnoses.
Many are overworked and lack adequate PPE. Thus far, more than 1,700 have died — read it — more than 1,700 healthcare workers have died! This is an utter, needless tragedy!
Thoughtful, prescient, engaged, empathetic, dedicated, American! Won’t you please vote for leadership?
James Swartz,
Lewisburg