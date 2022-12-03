Because beautiful and reliable things are in front of us each and every day, we can often lose perspective of their beauty and reliability.
That is how it feels with the Susquehanna River, the Valley’s greatest natural resource. We drive over and along it each day. Many of us play in its flowing waters, fish in it, camp by it.
In many regards, we can take the Susquehanna River for granted.
Not every region is blessed with a resource like the Susquehanna River, which has for centuries anchored this Valley — good and bad — and been the focal point of settlements and communities, parks, festivals and gatherings.
Now we can offer a public appreciation of this outlet so many love and appreciate.
The Susquehanna River’s North Branch is one of four statewide waterways named finalists for the 2023 Pennsylvania River of the Year. A winner will be decided through a public vote. Voting began this week at pawatersheds.org.
The Conestoga River, Perkiomen Creek and Schuylkill River are the other finalists.
In cooperation with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the selection of public voting choices is overseen by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR). The online public selection process continues to be increasingly popular as the program enters its 13th year. Voting will continue until 5 p.m. Jan. 14, 2023.
After a waterway is chosen for the honor, local groups implement a year-round celebration of the river, including a paddling trip/sojourn. The organization nominating the winning river will receive a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund River of the Year activities.
Voting takes just a couple of clicks. So far, in the early going, the North Branch is in the lead in the public vote. Each email address is allowed one vote.
According to the POWR nomination, the North Branch dates “back well over 300 million years and ... is a waterway rooted in history and unparalleled beauty. Steep forested hills, staggering cliffs, Native American lookout points and sacred sites, remains of historic canals and ferry systems, quaint downtowns, and countless connections to industrial booms like the anthracite coal period of the 1800s are unique reminders of this water trail’s fascinating past and unrivaled magnificence.”
That sounds like enough reason to vote for our own local waterway to be honored and recognized statewide.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.