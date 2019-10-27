Pennsylvania has an opportunity to expand access to health care for thousands of its residents. There is legislation currently before the House Professional Licensure Committee in the House of Representatives that will do just that. Senate Bill 25, which gives nurse practitioners full practice authority by removing a mandate that requires a collaborative agreement with two physicians, passed the Pennsylvania Senate on June 12 by a vote of 44-6, an even larger margin than last session. This legislation now awaits consideration in the House of Representatives. The nurse practitioners, along with the numerous stakeholders who support this legislation, have reached out to legislators and the committee asking the chairman to bring Senate Bill 25 forward for a vote; and continue to urge lawmakers for their vote!
The Pennsylvania Coalition of Nurse Practitioners agreed to two compromises in the bill. The first requires a three-year and 3,600-hour transition to practice period, which would be the most restrictive in the nation. The second compromise would prohibit the State Board of Nursing from expanding beyond the current national standard of six NP population focus (specialty) areas. These two compromises came about over a seven-year period of discussion. The key stakeholders have met for formal discussion.
Removing this mandate will allow fully educated and trained nurse practitioners to provide the quality care that is desperately needed in the rural and underserved areas of the commonwealth. There is currently a shortage of primary care physicians in Pennsylvania and across the nation, while the field of nurse practitioners is continuing to grow. Nurse practitioners having been practicing for over 50 years. There are more an 100 studies that validate NP quality and compare NP and physician outcomes with findings showing outcomes equal to physicians. NPs are proven qualified primary care providers. NPs are the solution to access in care and to minimize the delays in care. NPs optimize care in this changing health care environment. Patients are highly satisfied with the care they receive from nurse practitioners!
NPs intend to remain a part of the health care team, conferring with other health care practitioners, including specialists, therapists, pharmacists, etc., as is currently our practice. There is an economic benefit with cost savings to Pennsylvania with removal of collaborative agreements. Health systems across our state are ready to reduce the administrative burden.
Twenty-two states and the District of Columbia give nurse practitioners full practice authority, and other states are in the process of pursuing it. In 2016, the Department of Veterans Affairs gave nurse practitioners full practice authority in all their facilities across the nation, including Pennsylvania. There are 28 statewide health care, consumer, and educational organizations that support this legislation, as well as 15 national organizations – all very diverse and respected groups.
Health care is constantly evolving, as are the roles in the health care arena, with many disciplines overlapping. Our patients trust us to provide them with the necessary level of care to handle their health issues. We know our abilities to take care of these needs, and we also know our limits. We are held to the highest national credentialing standards and are regulated by the State Board of Nursing.
We look forward to the House Professional Licensure Committee bringing Senate Bill 25 up for a vote this Fall. It also has overwhelming support if it reaches the Floor of the House for a vote. Its time has come!
Allow nurse practitioners to give the people of commonwealth the option of affordable and accessible quality health care! I certainly believe this is an area in which we can all agree.
Adele M. Caruso is president of the Pennsylvania Coalition of Nurse Practitioners.