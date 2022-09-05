As adults, perhaps we should be more focused on the world we are leaving for the next generation.
Instead of what’s best for me, we should be worried about what’s best for “we.” A large majority of that “we” can’t vote yet, but this upcoming midterm will shape their future. We must consider this when we vote in November.
We need to vote for their rights. We need to vote to give them access to health care. We need to vote so that they have control over their own reproductive rights. We need to ensure that all kids who are members of the LGBTQ community know they are loved and supported and can marry whomever they choose.
This younger generation deserves to be able to pursue post-secondary education that is affordable. They deserve wages that allow them to afford a place to live, a car, to provide for their family.
They deserve more than what the Republican agenda will give them. They deserve more than the restrictive policies of Mastriano and Oz.
This November when you go to the polls remember you aren’t just voting for yourself, your voting for our next generation. That next generation deserves leaders who want to make this world better for them.
In November, that means they need us to vote for Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, their futures depend on it.
Heather Hackenberg,
Danville