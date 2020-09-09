Like all of us, I am more than a label. But for the purposes of this column, I am a gay, Black, Republican, an elected official and executive member of the Northumberland County Republican Committee. And I know for certain the future success of the country depends upon the conservative values that have carried us this far.
I’d like to talk about why it is so imperative that we re-elect Donald J. Trump, for the future of the Republican Party, and most importantly, for the future of the country.
I’ve been hearing, it seems every day now, that this election is the most important in our lifetime. When is the last time an election wasn’t “the most important in our lifetime”? In my lifetime, every election has been described that way.
Let me say that I believe in the Republican principles of laissez-faire, lowering our citizens’ tax burden and keeping our military strong so that we can fight for democracy on a global scale and continue United States leadership in the international arena.
We as Americans provide help, no matter what the burden. We keep our promises to our allies. We honor our treaties. We haven’t always been right in our actions, but our ideals and principles have always been just. We, as the United States, have always given of ourselves because self-sacrifice is the clay from which we are made.
I am a Republican because I believe in personal responsibility. I have earned what I have, and I can tell you, it was never easy. I have taken responsibility for my life. I have stood by my conservative values from the beginning.
Those values are under assault. And, the champion we need to protect those values is Donald J. Trump.
He is the champion we need, my champion, our champion.
I love my conservative friends, and one of the many reasons I do, is they understand what is at stake. Things like the Supreme Court. It seems certain the next president will get at least one, and maybe two nominations to the court. When Donald J. Trump is re-elected, we will lock up a conservative majority for the next 30 years. That alone is worth a vote for the president.
I also appreciate the way our president has dismissed identity politics. For instance, I am an advocate for legalization. It’s about the money. The money we can use to keep our communities safe. If these people are going to use drugs anyway, it seems we can’t stop them, then why not make them contribute to the society they otherwise refuse to be productive in.
The social unrest in our country right now is not a product of Donald J. Trump, or his actions. These events were put into place long ago.
We have seen the hypocrisy of generations of Americans, and her leaders. President Trump is not a hypocrite. And he certainly is not one of these career politicians. He is here to fix this for us, as only a true outsider can.
I was invited recently to attend, as a special guest, events with President Trump and Vice President Pence. I find myself inspired by people like them, and hope one day to find a way to contribute to public health in the way they have.
Joseph Moralez is a member of the Milton Borough Council.