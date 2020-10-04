Just about every religion has a version of the Golden Rule, that we should treat others as well as we want to be treated ourselves, and urges us to act for the common good rather than our own self-interests. But how much weight do our religious values carry?
Vote Common Good recently surveyed Evangelicals and Catholics in five swing states (including Pennsylvania). Although these voters still are an important part of Donald Trump’s base, their support for Trump has decreased by 11%. People were asked to compare Trump and Biden on seven sins (lust, sloth, greed, wrath, gluttony, envy, pride) and seven virtues (kindness, generosity, humility, chastity, modesty, diligence, patience). On average, Trump was perceived as more sinful than Biden, and Biden was perceived as more virtuous than Trump. What about those who voted for Trump in 2016 yet intend to abandon him in the 2020 election? Their rejection of Trump was less related to sinfulness and more related to lack of virtues, especially kindness. Perceiving Trump as unkind was the strongest predictor of defections for evangelicals and Catholics, men and women, young and old.
Some Trump voters say they don’t like the way he treats others (opponents, press, women, veterans, people of color, immigrants, …) but voted for him because of issues like Supreme Court appointments. Well, they got their conservative justices. Now we all can choose character and vote for the candidate who can bring this country back together. We can care for others. We can vote kindness.
Eugenia Gerdes,
Lewisburg