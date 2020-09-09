Donald Trump has a totally different philosophy for our country than our founding fathers put together and laid down in our Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Trump has used racism and nationality to foment divisiveness, fanning the flames daily in his rallies and speeches.
He is trying to create a centralized autocratic government where a dictatorial person will rule. We are seeing since he has become president, that he has forcibly suppressed any opposition to what he is doing. If any movement or person goes against him he uses the military, un-marked militia, and slurs to defame. If they are his appointed people he fires them, forces them to resign or they quit because of what he is doing to our country. He is dismantling our institutions that were put in place to protect our lives and our livelihoods.
A pandemic is spreading like wildfire in or country, with no end in sight, because of his lack of leadership from the beginning — when he told us there were only 15 cases and one death and it would just go away. We now have over six million cases and 180,000 deaths. And he still tells us he has it under control. He rules by telling us that he alone can fix our problems. He takes no responsibility and blames whatever takes place on someone or something other than his own shortcomings.
I want you to take a look at and think about a definition from Webster’s dictionary. It is a definition of a word that we went to war as a united country, with our allies, twice, to stop others who wanted to rule and create their own world. “Fascism: A political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized and autocratic government headed by a dictatorial, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition: a tendency toward or actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control ... early instances of army fascism and brutality.”
This is where our country is headed because we are experiencing it almost daily. The only way we can become the nation, we, the majority of the people desire, fought for, and given our lives since its birth, is to exercise our given rights and vote this dictator out of our house and the Congress critters who are bowing to keep him in power.
It’s in our hands! We have the power! Let’s use it! Vote like our lives depend on it!
Ronald Baker,
Lewisburg